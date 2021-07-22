41,383 Fresh Covid Cases In India, Marginally Lower Than Yesterday

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. For the 31st straight day it is below the 5 per cent-mark at 2.12 per cent.

About 2,224 active cases were reported in the last 24 hours to take the tally to 4.09 lakh. About 3.04 crore people have recovered across the country so far, taking the recovery rate to 97.35%.

Over 20 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The total doses administered in the country have exceeded 41.76 crore so far, the health ministry said.

Kerala contributed 17,481 cases to the country's daily numbers. It was followed by Maharashtra (8,159 cases).

Delhi recorded 62 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and four fatalities, according to a health bulletin issued on Wednesday. Sixty-one patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.

For the first time, three different variants of COVID-19 - Delta, Alpha and Beta - have been detected among 75 coronavirus cases in Mizoram, health officials said. The samples were sent for genome sequencing to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani in West Bengal in June this year.

India recorded more than 45,000 cases of the deadly "black fungus" over the last two months. Junior Health Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar told parliament on Tuesday that over 4,200 people had died of the fungus -- scientific name mucormycosis.

The government aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year. So far, four vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V and Moderna - have been cleared for use in the country.

India is among five member states of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that will produce three-quarters of the entire global output of COVID-19 vaccines this year, a top officials in the world body said. "Production remains highly centralised - about 75 per cent of this year's vaccines appear set to come from five WTO members - China, India, Germany, the United States, and France," the WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Wednesday.