Coronavirus: Centre's COVID-19 Inspection Teams Sent To 3 More States Amid Row

Central teams to investigate allegations of coronavirus lockdown violations and other lapses in will be sent to three more states, Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, the government said today, amid a row with Bengal.

The situation is "especially serious" in major hotspot districts or emerging hotspots like Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat, Thane in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, the Union Home Ministry said today.

Five Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) will be sent to assess the situation, issue directions to state authorities and submit their report to the centre "in the larger interest of the general public, the ministry announced.

The teams, said the ministry, would focus on compliance and implementation of lockdown measures, the supply of essential commodities; social distancing, preparedness of health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions in relief camps for labourers and the poor.

Central teams were earlier sent to Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was furious with what she alleged was needless interference and politics over coronavirus.

World 27,08,508 Cases 17,79,729 Active 7,37,994 Recovered 1,90,785 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 27,08,508 and 1,90,785 have died; 17,79,729 are active cases and 7,37,994 have recovered as on April 24, 2020 at 8:40 am.