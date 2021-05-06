4.12 Lakh Fresh Cases, 3,980 Deaths: India's Worst Covid Numbers Yet

Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand have seen a rise in the number of daily cases and mortality indicating the "pandemic is moving eastwards", the Union Health Ministry said after a review meeting on Wednesday.

Twelve states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, have more than 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases, according to the government. Thirty districts are showing a continued rise in the number of coronavirus cases for the last two weeks. Ten of these districts are in Kerala, seven in Andhra Pradesh, three in Karnataka and one in Tamil Nadu, it said.

Maharashtra - which has been the worst-hit state since last year - reported a record 920 new deaths from COVID-19 and more than 57,000 new cases on Wednesday. Capital Mumbai reported 3,879 new cases and 77 deaths while Pune logged 9,084 cases and 93 deaths. The state currently has 6.41 lakh active cases.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases in its single-largest spike in Covid infections since the start of the pandemic. Nearly half of them in capital Bengaluru.

India accounted for 46% of global cases and 25% of global deaths reported in the past week, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

"Unless the world steps up and helps India now, there will be reverberations across the region and the world in terms of virus-related deaths, virus mutations and supply delays," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said on Tuesday.

Experts have warned that India will have to be ready for a third wave."Phase 3 is inevitable given the high levels of circulating virus. But it is not clear on what timescale this phase 3 will occur. We should prepare for new waves," K Vijay Raghavan, the government's principal scientific advisor, told a news conference on Wednesday.

Over 16.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far. More than 2.30 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

US President Joe Biden's administration has announced support for a global waiver plan on patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines moved by India within the World Trade Organization.