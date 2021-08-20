36,571 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, Marginally Higher Than Yesterday

India added 36,571 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 540.The country's overall case load now stands at 3.23 crore, while total fatalities are at 4.33 lakhs, according to the health ministry.

Kerala contributed 21,116 cases to the country's daily numbers. The southern state has been contributing to more than 50 per cent of new infections in the country. Kerala has a test positivity rate of around 13.97 per cent.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, reported 5,225 new infections and 154 fatalities in 24 hours. Just seven districts, including Pune, account for bulk of the infections in Maharashtra, while half a dozen other districts have less than ten active cases currently, according to the state government. Twenty-five fresh cases and two virus-related deaths were reported in Delhi on Thursday.

The positivity rate in the national capital has dipped to 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city Health Department. The death count due to coronavirus infection in the national capital has risen to 25,079.

Overall, the daily positivity rate in the country has been below 3 per cent for the last 25 days and is presently at 1.94 per cent. Active cases constitute 1.12% of total cases, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.46 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.