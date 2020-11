India has a total of 88,45,127 cases of COVID-19, with 1.3 lakh coronavirus related deaths.

India registered the lowest daily cases in four months with 30,548 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, government data shows. The last time India recorded less than 30,000 daily cases was on July 15 - 29,429.

Today's daily case load was 25 per cent lower than yesterday's 41,100.

