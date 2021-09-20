30,256 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 1.6% Lower Than Yesterday

The active cases have declined to 3,18,181 comprising 0.95 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.72 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 2.57 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 21 days.

Kerala, which has been leading the states in most number of daily cases, reported 19,653 fresh COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,08,493 and fatalities to 23,591.

Of the 14 Kerala districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 2,810 cases followed by Thrissur (2,620), Thiruvananthapuram (2,105), Kozhikode (1,957), Palakkad (1,593), Kollam (1,392), Malappuram (1,387), Kottayam (1,288) and Alappuzha (1,270).

Tamil Nadu with 1,697 Covid cases, Andhra Pradesh (1,337) and Karnataka (783) were other southern states with most cases in a day. Telangana saw a huge drop with just 173 cases in a day.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in terms of overall Covid cases, reported 3,413 new cases in a day. It also reported 49 deaths.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh - the four big states - reported zero Covid deaths. Uttarakhand and Jharkhand also reported zero Covid deaths.

National capital Delhi reported zero Covid deaths and 28 fresh cases over the last 24 hours.

The coastal state of Goa, a huge hit among tourists, reported 84 new cases and two Covid deaths.