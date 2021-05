India Covid Cases: 2.18 lakh people have died since the start of the pandemic.

A huge surge of 3.68 lakh fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours took India's total caseload to 1.99 crore. The country saw 3,417 deaths linked to Covid during this period, which takes the total number of deaths to 2.18 lakh.

On Sunday, the country reported the highest number of deaths since the start of the pandemic with 3,689 people dying. 3,92,488 infections were recorded during the previous 24 hours, six per cent higher than the latest daily spike.