3,561 COVID-19 Cases In India In 24 Hours, Over 52,900 Total Cases, 1,783 Deaths

India reported 3,561 news cases of the novel coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 52,952, the health ministry said on Thursday. 89 people died due to COVID-19 related illness during the period, it said. Overall, 1,783 people have died in the country since the virus was first reported in January. The spurt in cases has come from the densely packed metropolises of Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad which are also the growth engines of the economy.

So far, 15,267 people have been cured of the illness, the data showed, adding that the recovery rate of patients stood at 28.71 per cent.