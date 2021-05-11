3.29 Lakh Fresh Covid Cases In India, 3,876 Deaths In 24 Hours: 10 Points

Though Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with over 51.38 lakh cases, Mumbai on Monday recorded a steep drop in new COVID-19 cases at 1,794, the lowest single-day count in nearly two months.

Karnataka on Monday logged 39,305 cases, taking the caseload to over 19.73 lakh, while 596 more deaths took the total fatalities to 19,372. Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,747 infections, a decline by about 4,000 cases compared to Sunday.

Delhi continued to witness a dip in new infections with 12,651 cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rat is 19.10 per cent, the lowest since April 16.

In Kerala, 27,487 tested positive for the virus on Monday and 65 Covid patients died. 72 panchayats have a positivity rate of over 50 per cent. The state government has regulated and standardised Covid treatment rates for private hospitals.

In Tamil Nadu, 28,978 people tested positive on Monday and 232 Covid patients died. 7,149 of the fresh infections are from Chennai.

Dozens of bodies, feared to be Covid victims, washed up on the banks of the Ganga in Bihar's Buxar on Monday. 75 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Bihar on Monday, raising the death count in the state to 3,357.

Assam on Monday saw 5,803 Covid cases. 77 patients died on the same day.