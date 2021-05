Breaking News 3.11 Lakh New Covid Cases In India, 4,077 Deaths; 2.46 Crore Total Cases Coronavirus: 3.11 lakh fresh cases in the last 24 hours in India, 4,077 deaths; 2.46 crore total cases, 2.7 lakh deaths

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.