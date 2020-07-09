24,879 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours In India Biggest 1-Day Jump: 10 Points

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra (6,603), Tamil Nadu (3,756), Karnataka (2,062), Delhi (2,033) and Telangana (1,924) reported the highest number of new infections.

With nearly 2.23 lakh cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India by the outbreak. It also reported the maximum deaths (198) in the country linked to coronavirus in the last 24 hours followed by Tamil Nadu (64), Karnataka (54), Delhi (48) and West Bengal (23).

The country's recovery rate stood at 62.08 per cent this morning. The average positivity rate - ratio of positive cases to the number of tests conducted - stood at 9.31 per cent.

India's coronavirus count crossed the seven-lakh mark earlier this week after over one lakh cases were recorded in a span of four days. The country reported over 24,000 new patients for the first time on Sunday.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is conducting a meeting of Group of Minsters over the country's response to COVID-19.

India's recovered cases per million population is more than active COVID-19 cases per million, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, crediting states and Union Territories for early identification and effective management of coronavirus cases.

The Amarnath Yatra will be conducted in a staggered manner this year, with no more than 500 pilgrims allowed per day, as a result of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, the government said Wednesday evening.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday said it has completed Operation Samudra Setu, which began on May 5, by bringing nearly 4,000 Indians back home from three countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Indian Naval Ships Jalashwa (Landing Platform Dock), and Airavat, Shardul and Magar (Landing Ship Tanks) participated in this operation which lasted over 55 days and involved traversing more than 23,000 kilometers by sea," the Navy said in a statement, news agency PTI reported.

Worldwide, over 1.2 crore people have been affected by the pandemic so far and 5.4 lakh deaths have been recorded.