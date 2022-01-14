2.64 Lakh Fresh Cases In India, Positivity Rate Up From 13% To 14.7%

The active cases comprise 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.20 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.83 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 155.39 crore, the ministry said.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, added 46,406 new coronavirus cases, 317 less than a day before, and 36 more fatalities linked to the infection. No new Omicron infection was reported in the state, it said.

Delhi saw the biggest-ever daily spike in Covid infections Thursday with 28,867 new Covid cases as the positivity rate surged to 29 per cent, indicating that for every three tests conducted, one person is testing positive.

Kerala added more than 10,000 fresh cases for the second day running with the state logging 13,468 new infections which raised the caseload to 53,17,490. The southern state had reported 12,742 cases a day ago. Kerala also reported 117 deaths which raised the total fatalities in the state to 50,369, according to a government release.

One cannot conclude that the peak of the ongoing wave of the coronavirus pandemic is over in Delhi solely on the basis of hospital admission data, experts said Thursday as the number of cases and positivity rate continue the upward trend in the city.

The deadly wave of COVID-19 Delta variant stole 240,000 lives in India between April and June in 2021 and disrupted economic recovery, a United Nations report said on Thursday, warning that "similar episodes" could take place in the near term. The flagship United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2022 report also said that with the highly transmissible Omicron variant unleashing new waves of infections, the human and economic toll of the pandemic are projected to increase again.

India has entered the third year of the fight against "one of the biggest epidemics in 100 years", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday after he held a meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the unprecedented spike in Covid infections. Vaccination is the best bet against coronavirus, PM Modi insisted, adding that about 70 per cent of the adult population in the country has got both doses.

The Centre has said lateral flow tests, which includes rapid-antigen and home-antigen tests, can detect Covid from the third day after exposure to the virus to day eight while the RT-PCR test can diagnose the infection for up to 20 days. At a press conference, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said on the first day one will test negative whatever tests they undertake.