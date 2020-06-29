19,459 COVID-19 Cases In India In 24 Hours, 5.48 Lakh Total Cases So Far

Coronavirus Cases, India: More than 16,000 deaths have been reported so far.

India recorded more than 19,000 new coronavirus patients for a second consecutive day as the total cases crossed 5.48 lakh-mark, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

Nearly 3.2 lakh patients have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 16,475 patients have died. Of these 308 patients died in the last 24 hours, the government data shows.

The country - fourth worst-hit by the pandemic - has been reporting over 15,000 new patients every day since Wednesday.

The average positivity rate - ratio of positive cases to the number of tests conducted - stood at 11.40 per cent this morning.