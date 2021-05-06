19,133 Fresh Covid Cases In Delhi, Positivity Rate Drops Below 25%

Delhi: The number of active cases is 90,629 (File)

Delhi's Covid positivity rate has dropped below 25 per cent for the first time since April 18. The worst virus-hit city in the country on Thursday reported 19,133 new cases and 335 deaths in a day, according to official data.

This is the third time in four days that daily Covid cases in the national capital were below 20,000.

Delhi had reported 20,960 cases on Wednesday, 19,953 on Tuesday, 18,043 on Monday, 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on last Thursday and 25,986 on Wednesday last week, news agency PTI reported.

With the gradually declining number of cases, Delhi's positivity rate was 24.29 per cent in 24 hours.

As the more dangerous second wave of the pandemic ripped through the country, Delhi's positivity rate had swelled to 36.3 per cent on April 22, which is a record.

The city had been consistently reporting daily positivity rates exceeding the 25 per cent-mark.

The capital's positivity rate was 26.4 per cent on Wednesday, 26.73 per cent on Tuesday, 29.56 per cent on Monday, 28.33 per cent on Sunday, 31.6 per cent on Saturday, 32.7 per cent on Friday and 32.8 per cent on last Thursday.

The declining positivity rate brings no solace to the residents of the city as the health infrastructure remains under tremendous pressure because of shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines.

The city has been reporting over 300 deaths for several days. On Monday, it had reported 448 fatalities, which is the highest ever single-day death count in the city since the start of the pandemic last year.

Delhi has so far logged 12,73,035 coronavirus cases of which over 11.64 lakh have recovered. The total death count is 18,398.



The number of active cases is 90,629. The city's active caseload has dipped to 7.11 per cent. Its recovery rate has seen a jump at 91.43 per cent.

Over 20,000 people were discharged in 24 hours. 78,780 tests were conducted in the same period.

With inputs from PTI