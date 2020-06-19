13,586 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours In Steepest One-Day Jump

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have been rising in India, though recovery rate has improved

India has reported 13,586 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike. Government data shows the highly infectious disease has claimed 336 lives in the last 24 hours. India has so far reported 3,80,532 coronavirus cases, of which 2,04,711 have recovered; the recovery rate is 53.79 per cent. A total of 12,573 have died till now. The samples of 62,49,668 people have been tested across the country till Thursday. At least 1,65,412 were tested on Wednesday and 7.78 per cent of them were found positive.