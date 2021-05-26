11,717 Cases Of Black Fungus So Far In India, Gujarat Has Most Cases

Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have highest number of cases.

India has so far recorded 11,717 cases of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus with Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh logging the highest number of cases, as per the latest government data.

Last week, amid a surge in cases of Mucormycosis in Covid patients, the Health Ministry had asked all states to declare "Black Fungus" an epidemic and report all the cases. The disease has emerged as a new challenge in India's battle against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

While Maharashtra has so far reported 2,770 cases, Gujarat has logged 2,859 cases and Andhra Pradesh has registered 768 cases. Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda in a tweet shared the data from different states, and said

Additional 29,250 vials of #Amphotericin- B drug, used in treatment of #Mucormycosis, have been allocated to all the States/UTs today.



The allocation has been made based on the number of patients under treatment which is 11,717 across the country.#blackfungus#AmphotericinBpic.twitter.com/j0LyR6GLjH — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 26, 2021

In Delhi, 620 cases have been recorded thus far, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. However, the data shared by the Union Minister shows nearly 120 cases.

Mucormycosis, according to the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), is a fungal infection that "mainly affects people who are dealing with medical problems that reduces their abilities to fight environmental pathogens".

Do you have queries related to #Mucormycosis or #BlackFungus? Get the answers directly from Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMs, New Delhi. #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/blS6EO14pa — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 23, 2021

Pain and redness around eyes or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomits and altered mental status are some of the symptoms.

Mucormycosis "if uncared for" may turn fatal, says the ICMR, which is the nodal body in India's fight against Covid.

Sinusitis, one-sided facial pain, numbness or swelling, blackish discolouration "over bridge of nose or palate", toothache, loosening of teeth, blurred or double vision, chest pain and breathing trouble can be some of the symptoms in Covid or diabetic patients.

Diabetic patients should always monitor and control their blood sugar level, the Health Ministry has said. "Misuse of steroids" should be avoided, it has underlined.

#IndiaFightsCorona:



????#Mucormycosis: A fungal disease on the rise



☑️ Preventive measures to be taken by #COVID19 Patients:



▶️Diabetic patients to always monitor & control their blood sugar level



▶️Avoid misuse of steroids#StaySafe#Unite2FightCoronapic.twitter.com/XOhbbwsRxn — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) May 25, 2021

Responding to reports on Yellow Fungus and White Fungus amid rising concern, AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria, speaking at the government's Covid briefing earlier this week, said "many terms" were being used for fungal infections in Covid patients and these could be misleading and could create confusion.

"Naming the same fungus based on its colours, depending on the area of infection, creates confusion," he said.