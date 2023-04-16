India Records Over 10,000 Covid Cases For Fourth Day In A Row

India has recorded 10,093 Covid cases in the past 24 hours, about 6 per cent lower than yesterday's count of 10,747 infections. This is the fourth consecutive day on which the country has clocked over 10,000 cases in the recent spike in infections over the past couple of weeks.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 57,542 and 19 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours. The daily positivity rate, an indicator of the spread of infection, is 5.61 per cent

The upward trend in Covid cases has prompted several states to hold review meetings to assess preparations for another surge in hospitalisations.

Sources from the central government have said that the cases are likely to rise for the next 10-12 days and then subside. They have asserted that there is no need to worry.

The infection is now in the endemic stage, sources from the health ministry have said.

In an endemic stage, an infection is restricted to a particular region whereas in pandemic, the infection spreads to a bigger area or even worldwide.

Sources from the government have said that while the number of cases may go up, hospitalisations will remain low.