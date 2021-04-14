1.84 Lakh India Covid Cases In New Daily High, 1,027 Deaths In 24 Hours

With over 1,000 people dying in the last 24 hours, this is the highest daily death count in nearly six months. This is also the fourth straight day of the country seeing over 1.5 lakh new cases and the eighth straight of over one lakh cases.

India's tally of more than 1.38 crore Covid cases is the second-highest globally, behind the United States and ahead of Brazil's.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with over 60,000 new cases and 281 deaths in the last 24 hours.Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state, starting today, saying the "war against coronavirus has begun again," as it flagged a shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds.

Delhi also witnessed the highest single-day spike with 13,468 new COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths reported. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the central government to cancel the CBSE board exams.

In terms of the total caseload, Maharashtra is followed by the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh are the five states which saw the highest number of Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections with 8,998 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,53,632.

Uttarakhand's Haridwar, which is hosting the Kumbh Mela in which lakhs of people participated, in clear violation of Covid protocols, reported 594 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the active caseload of the city to 2,812.

The government has decided to fast-track emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorised by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna shots. Russian-made Covid Sputnik V has been cleared for emergency use in India.