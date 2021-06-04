1.32 Lakh Fresh Covid Cases In India, 2,713 Deaths In 24 Hours: 10 Points

Active Covid cases in the country has dipped to 16.35 lakh. It's for the eighth straight day that the active cases have been under two lakh.

With the addition of 15,229 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, has risen to over 57.91 lakh. Just after announcing a five-level unlock plan on Thursday, the state government clarified that new rules to phase out Covid restrictions in place since mid-April are "still under consideration"

After Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have the highest number of infections.

Karnataka recorded 18,324 new cases and the state's shutdown has been extended for another week, until the morning of June 14. The state still has over 2.86 lakh active Covid cases.

Kerala, which saw a worrying rise in daily COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic, logged 18,853 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The death count rose to 9,375 with 153 more deaths.

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu saw a slide in daily Covid case counts for the 13th straight day, with 24,405 new infections. 2,062 of these infections are from Chennai.

Delhi recorded 487 fresh Covid cases, the lowest in over two-and-a-half months and 45 deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.61 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state recorded 1,220 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 108 Covid patients died in the same period.

22.41 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India under the mega inoculation plan. However, states continue to face shortage of the two vaccines currently being used.