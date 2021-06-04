Coronavirus Live Updates: India To Receive Covid Vaccines From US

India will receive Covid vaccines from the US as part of the first 25 million doses that country plans to supply under a larger framework, US Vice President Kamala Harris told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a call. US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that the US will allocate 75 per cent - nearly 1.9 crore of the first tranche of 2.5 crore doses - of unused COVID-19 vaccines from its stockpile through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing programme to countries in South and Southeast Asia as well as Africa as part of his administration's framework for sharing 80 million (8 crore) vaccines globally by the end of June.
"Spoke to Kamala Harris a short while ago. I deeply appreciate the assurance of vaccine supplies to India as part of the US Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing. I also thanked her for the all the support and solidarity from the US government, businesses and Indian diaspora," PM Modi tweeted. "We also discussed ongoing efforts to further strengthen India-US vaccine cooperation, and the potential of our partnership to contribute to post-Covid global health and economic recovery," he added.
With 1.34 lakh fresh Covid cases, the "declining trend continues" in India, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that "active caseload has further declined to 17,13,413". The positivity rate was recorded below 10 per cent for the tenth straight day on Thursday.
The country has administered over 22 crore vaccine doses since January and aims to vaccinate all eligible people by the end of this year.
Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus:
Increase in manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccines in India has the potential to be a game changer well beyond its borders, US President Joe Biden's administration said.
Vice President Kamala D Harris today called up PM Modi to say that India, and a few other countries, will receive the first 25 million Covid vaccine doses the US plans to supply as part of a large framework.