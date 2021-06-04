Coronavirus Live Updates: India To Receive Covid Vaccines From US

Coronavirus live updates: India has administered over 22 crore vaccine doses since January.

India will receive Covid vaccines from the US as part of the first 25 million doses that country plans to supply under a larger framework, US Vice President Kamala Harris told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a call. US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that the US will allocate 75 per cent - nearly 1.9 crore of the first tranche of 2.5 crore doses - of unused COVID-19 vaccines from its stockpile through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing programme to countries in South and Southeast Asia as well as Africa as part of his administration's framework for sharing 80 million (8 crore) vaccines globally by the end of June.

"Spoke to Kamala Harris a short while ago. I deeply appreciate the assurance of vaccine supplies to India as part of the US Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing. I also thanked her for the all the support and solidarity from the US government, businesses and Indian diaspora," PM Modi tweeted. "We also discussed ongoing efforts to further strengthen India-US vaccine cooperation, and the potential of our partnership to contribute to post-Covid global health and economic recovery," he added.

With 1.34 lakh fresh Covid cases, the "declining trend continues" in India, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that "active caseload has further declined to 17,13,413". The positivity rate was recorded below 10 per cent for the tenth straight day on Thursday.

The country has administered over 22 crore vaccine doses since January and aims to vaccinate all eligible people by the end of this year.

Jun 04, 2021 07:00 (IST) Increase In COVID-19 Vaccine Production Capacity In India To Be "Game Changer": US

Jun 04, 2021 06:27 (IST) Unvaccinated people at risk of getting seriously ill: White House official

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said that unvaccinated people are at risk of getting seriously ill or spreading the disease to others. "Here's the bottom line: The bottom line is that if you are unvaccinated, you are still at risk of getting seriously ill or spreading the disease to others," said Jeff Zients.

Jun 04, 2021 06:03 (IST) US lawmakers welcome decision on global COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Top US lawmakers have welcomed the decision of the Biden Administration to ship 25 million COVID-19 vaccines abroad, including India. "I welcome the news that the Biden Administration will be sending 25 million vaccine doses to our partners abroad to help them combat their COVID-19 outbreaks, but this is an unfortunately small step forward when drastic, rapid action is needed," Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

