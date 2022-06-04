Corbevax Cleared As Covid Booster Shot For Those 18 And Above

Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax has been cleared for booster shot for 18 and above

Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax has been cleared for booster dose for those 18 and above. India's drugs regulator DCGI had given emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Corbevax for children between 5 and 12 years in late April. Until then, the vaccine was administered to those in the 12-14 age group.

Biological E also reduced the price of Corbevax to Rs 250 from Rs 840 a dose, inclusive of goods and services tax, for private vaccination centres in May.

In March when the inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years started in India, Corbevax vaccine was used and its price was fixed at Rs 145 for the government's vaccination programme.

BE had collaborated with Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine in the development of Corbevax. Prior to receiving EUA for vaccination, the company said it conducted phase II and III multi-centre clinical trials in 624 children aged 5-12 and 12-18.

When Corbevax was launched in March for 12-14 years group, Biological E Managing Director Mahima Datla had indicated that the affordability of her vaccine was one of the key goals they worked for.

Calling it the "most affordable" vaccine, Ms Datla had told NDTV that the firm "needed to keep affordability at the centre of this".