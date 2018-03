Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a beat constable would be deployed near every school during the closing hours to ensure the safety of the girl students from eve-teasers.He also announced that land would be allocated for the disposal of silt from the PWD and I&FC drains. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today and discussed a range of issues which included steps to curb eve-teasing.After the meeting, a tweet from Mr Kejriwal's official handle said, "Discussed following issues. Land would be made available soon for disposal of silt from PWD and I&FC drains. Beat constable would be directed to move around in his area during school closing time to ensure safety of schoolgirls from eveteasing."