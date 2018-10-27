5 Cops Suspended Over Alleged VIP Treatment To Dawood Ibrahim's Brother

Iqbal Kaskar is locked upin a Thane jail in an extortion case. (File)

At least five police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for allegedly providing preferential treatment to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in prison.

Police Commissioner of Thane, Vivek Phansalkar, passed the order after a video went viral in which Kaskar is seen seated in a private car and eating Biryani while meeting people inside the jail.

Taking cognizance of the clip, the Thane police set up an inquiry and suspended the policemen.

Kaskar was arrested on September 18, 2017, from his Mumbai residence, by the Thane anti-extortion cell on the charges of extortion. The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint filed by a builder, who alleged the fugitive's brother of threatening to obtain money from him since 2013.

The builder was taken into confidence by cops and a complaint was registered at the Kasarvadavali Police Station.