Cops Said 'Kuchh Nahin Hoga', Claims Sister Of Woman Killed With Spanner By Ex

Three days before a young woman's brutal killing by her ex, her family had walked into a Maharashtra police station at 1 am to complain against the man. "Kuchh nahin hoga (Nothing will happen)," the family was told by the police.

On Tuesday morning, Rohit Yadav chased down his ex, Aarti Yadav, and struck her 15 times on the head with a spanner on a busy road, until she died.

The horrific crime was captured on CCTV cameras. After Aarti goes still, Rohit is seen standing over the body, then grabbing her head to talk to the corpse. "Why did you do this to me, why did you do this?" he howls in Hindi, and strikes again. He then tosses aside the bloodied spanner and walks off into the crowd.

The incident took place at around 8:30 am in Vasai's East Chinchpada area when Aarti Yadav was heading to work.

"On Saturday also, Rohit Yadav had beaten my sister and broken her mobile. We went to the Achole police station at one in the night, but instead of registering the case, the police sent us back saying come tomorrow," Aarti Yadav's sister told reporters.

"We went back again on Sunday noon and were there all day. They called the man and hit him a few times and then let him go. Police boli kuchh nahin hoga (The cops said nothing will happen)," the sister added.

Rohit Yadav has been arrested. The two were neighbours and had dated for some years, the police said. Lately, however, Aarti had stopped contact with him, which caused him to suspect that she was in a new relationship, the police added.

A video from the scene showed a large crowd watching the attack, but no one tried to help the woman as Rohit hit her mercilessly.

After killing Aarti, Rohit Yadav sat on the steps near the body, a police official said.