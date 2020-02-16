Cops Deserve Respect, Doing Job Without Bias: Amit Shah At Police Event

Amit Shah said that Delhi Police is one of the finest police forces in the world

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the police are doing their job of maintaining law and order without any discrimination and they deserve respect.

"The work of police is to maintain peace and security without discriminating on grounds of religion or castes. The police are not anyone's enemy, they are friends of peace. That's why they should always be respected," Mr Shah said at the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of Delhi Police.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that always critcising the police is not right. People should understand their role too," Mr Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Shah, who heads the Home Ministry that controls the Delhi Police, also praised the police department's efforts for introducing schemes to reduce crime in the city.

"Delhi Police has initiated smart policing scheme, Dial 112 scheme under the Nirbhaya Fund of Government of India and have also started the National Cyber Forensic Lab to help citizens from cybercrimes."

"Motor vehicles theft application, property theft application, police clearance certificate application, online character verification report and the Himmat Plus app are helping the police's communication with the people," Mr Shah said.

Mr Shah further said that Delhi Police is one of the finest police forces not just of India, but in the world.

Mr Shah also invoked Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in his address. "It is a matter of pride that the Delhi Police was started by the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel, himself. I am certain it still provides inspiration to the entire organization," the Home Ministry said.

Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi also attended the 73rd Raising Day Parade.

(With inputs from ANI)