Video of about a minute shows police intercepting criminals' SUV with theirs on a narrow road next to a busy market in Amritsar

On Camera, Punjab Police And Criminals Come Face To Face. Then Begins A Chase
Amritsar:

What happens when two SUVs — one with criminals and the other with cops — end up bumper to bumper in front of each other? This dramatic turn of events, captured on a CCTV camera in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday afternoon, ended with two men with a criminal record being caught. 

The video of about a minute shows police, apparently acting on a tip-off, intercepting the criminals' SUV with theirs on a narrow road, next to a market lined with small shops and a number of shoppers around.  

One of the criminals in the back seat is the first to get out of the vehicle, and then the one driving also runs out. At least six cops are seen running after the men. A cop then returns to check if there's someone else in the criminals' car.

Police later said the two men, identified only as Ravi and Robin, were arrested. 

"Both have 5-6 cases of criminal activity registered against them. We have recovered five weapons and live cartridges from them. Further investigation is underway," said Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh.

