Construction Work Of Rs 1500 Crore National Highway Approved In Punjab

Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari announced construction of highway in Punjab.

Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced construction work of four and six-lane Greenfield Ludhiana - Rupnagar National Highway (NH-205K).

"Construction work of Four/Six lane Greenfield Ludhiana - Rupnagar National Highway (NH-205K) including Spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass under Bharatmala Pariyojana has been approved in the state of Punjab with a budget of Rs 1501.02 Cr. #PragatiKaHighway," Mr Gadkari tweeted.

The development of Economic Corridors has been emphasized under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The planned 25,344 km national highway would give connectivity to economically important production and consumption centres.

