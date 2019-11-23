'Conspiracy To Capture Through Back Door': BJP On Sena-NCP-Congress

The Sena benefitted from the goodwill people had towards Devendra Fadnavis, he said (File)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said the Shiv Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar alliance was trying to capture Maharashtra through the "back door" -- which the BJP has stopped. The party's Devendra Fadnavis took oath this morning as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar as his deputy, leaving the Shiv Sena and the Congress shell-shocked.

Veteran politician and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was trying to put together a three-party alliance--- tentatively named the "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (Maharashtra Development Front) -- said he had no prior knowledge about the BJP mechanisations and that his nephew was involved. The Sena accused the BJP of betraying the mandate of people.

"The people in Maharashtra were starting to ask questions that if the mandate is so clearly in BJP's favour then why not stop this unholy alliance... why not respect the mandate and form the government," he said.

Accusing the Shiv Sena of giving up its values "just for personal gains", he said the Sena candidates had benefitted from the goodwill people had towards Devendra Fadnavis.

"The real schemers were the ones who were forming an unholy alliance for personal gains," he said. "The Congress and NCP themselves said that the mandate is for them to sit in the opposition. So how has this suddenly become a match-fixing to grab the chair?"

