'Conspiracy': Suraj Revanna On Sex Abuse Charges Against Brother Prajwal

The truth will be known once the investigation is complete, Suraj Revanna said (File)

Janata Dal Secular's legislator Suraj Revanna called the 'obscene video' case against his brother and sitting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna a "conspiracy".

He said those who are not able to stand HD Revanna's clout in Hassan are behind all these.

"Right now I do not want to talk about Prajwal Revanna. A government-constituted SIT is investigating the case. But it can be said that this is a conspiracy. For the last few decades, HD Revanna has been the most popular hero of this part (Hassan). People who can't stand it are doing all these things," he told reporters today.

"The truth will be known to the people of the country after the completion of the SIT investigation," he added.

A political row has erupted over Prajwal Revanna, who has been charged by the Karnataka Police in the "obscene video" case, "having left the country" and claims of some opposition parties that he had gone to a European country. Congress and AIMIM are among the political parties who have claimed that Mr Revanna has gone to Germany.

Prajwal Revanna is the MP from Hassan and is re-contesting from the seat as an NDA candidate.

Suraj Revanna further said that there is no confusion among the JDS workers in Hassan district and meetings are being held with JDS workers to discuss election-related issues.

"It is true that I met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar regarding the development works of Hassan constituency. But, that was in January, I have not even been able to go to Bangalore as I have been involved in election campaigning for the past one and a half months," he said.

Meanwhile, HD Revanna, who is also an accused in the case, moved the People's Representative Court in Bengaluru seeking anticipatory bail after SIT's notice and imminent arrest in the sexual harassment case registered in Holenarasipura, Hassan.

The court has asked the SIT to file its objections and the case is adjourned for tomorrow.

The BJP and JDS have formed an alliance in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Revanna was charged in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 following complaints by his former housekeeper. The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman.

As per the complaint, the survivor claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna sexually assaulted her. Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of JDS chief and former PM HD Deve Gowda.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to PM Modi, requesting him to direct the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to cancel the diplomatic passport issued to Prajwal Revanna and ensure his return to face the law.

The JD(S) earlier this week suspended Mr Revanna from the party till the investigation is completed following an uproar over the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)