"Gandhis Don't Remote-Control, Will Consult Them": M Kharge To NDTV

Mallikarjun Kharge said he will consult Gandhis for "everything that will benefit the party".

Mallikarjun Kharge, who is running for Congress president, today denied any "remote control" by the Gandhis but asserted that he would consult them for "everything that will benefit the party".

"I will consult with them because that is very important," Mr Kharge told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"They are not remote controlling...Those who say this are doing it just to defame the Gandhi family."

Mr Kharge also denied that he is the "official" candidate for Congress president with the Gandhis' backing.

He said that he found out just 24 hours before the nominations closed that he would be a candidate.

"All delegates, senior leaders told me that when the Gandhis are not contesting, then I should contest. There was no word from Gandhis to contest," Mr Kharge said.

"I agreed to contest as I don't want to be seen like I am the Leader of Opposition and I am not ready to give up that position. I didn't want to send out the wrong signal."