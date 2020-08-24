Kapil Sibal Rebuts Rahul Gandhi Over "Collusion" Remark

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal reacted to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in a twet. (File)

Rahul Gandhi's stunning allegation that Congress leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding sweeping reforms and a "full-time leadership" were "in cahoots with the BJP" provoked a fierce response from some of the signatories. Reacting to Kapil Sibal's tweet objecting to Rahul Gandhi's accusation, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: "Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it."

Rahul Gandhi's remarks were reported by sources from a volatile meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which began with Sonia Gandhi announcing her decision to quit as Congress president and asking the party to start looking for her replacement.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the signatories to the explosive letter and a member of the CWC, read out the letter and offered to resign as he faced criticism from several leaders, including the Gandhis.

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal, who is also among the 26 letter-writers, went public with a blistering response to Rahul Gandhi's allegation. "Rahul Gandhi says we are colluding with BJP. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Government. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue yet 'we are colluding with the BJP!'" -Kapil Sibal tweeted.

Sh. Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it.



Pl don't be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread.



But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress. https://t.co/x6FvPpe7I1 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 24, 2020

Randeep Surjewala replied to the tweet: "Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Please don't be misled by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather than fighting and hurting each other and the Congress."

Speaking to NDTV, a livid Mr Sibal said: "Rahul Gandhi dare not speak like this when we have given our life to the party and attacked the BJP. We have defended Rahul Gandhi in parliament and outside, our families have been harassed, my son has been issued Income Tax notices, we are being persecuted and now we are being attacked saying we are colluding with the BJP? Rahul Gandhi is completely wrong in attacking us."

Rahul Gandhi asked why the letter attacked the Congress when it was at its weakest, when it was battling crises in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and when the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) was unwell.

"For whom was this done," he questioned, adding that the letter had "hurt" his mother.