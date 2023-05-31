Congress's "Formula Of Guarantees" Will Leave Country Bankrupt: PM Modi

PM Modi's rally also marked nine years of the BJP government at the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today mocked the Congress in Rajasthan, raising questions about the stability of its government and also what he called its "guarantee formula" for state elections.

In an apparent reference to the Congress's five guarantees for Karnataka, where it won an election earlier this month, PM Modi said: "The Congress has a new formula of guarantees. But are they fulfilling their guarantees? Their guarantees will leave the country bankrupt."

He said people wondered where the money for welfare came from, but money was never the problem.

"Fifty years ago, the Congress guaranteed that it would remove poverty. But it turned out to be their biggest betrayal of the poor," PM Modi said at a rally in Ajmer.

"It has been a policy of the Congress to mislead the poor and keep them deprived. The people of Rajasthan have also suffered a lot due to this...And what has Rajasthan got? A government where MLAs, CM (Chief Minister) and ministers fight among themselves," he said.

This is PM Modi's fifth visit this year to Rajasthan, where elections will be held in five months. The rally also marked nine years of the BJP government at the Centre.

PM Modi said his government, over the past nine years, had been dedicated to the service of the people, good governance, and the welfare of the poor.

Before 2014, people were on the streets against corruption and there were terror attacks in major cities while the Congress ran the government by remote control, PM Modi said.

"The Congress developed a corrupt system that sucked the blood of the country and hindered development," he said, referencing an old comment by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi that out of 100 paise, 40 paise were consumed by corruption.

Now, the Prime Minister said, the world is talking about India and experts say India is very close to ending extreme poverty.

PM Modi also cited what his party had done for the people, reading from a list of the BJP's schemes without a pause.