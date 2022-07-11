Congress's DDLJ Dig At PM Modi On China Policy: 'Deny, Distract, Lie, Justify'

Jairam Ramesh, Congress in-charge for communications, takes dig at PM Modi in tweet.

In its latest barb at the government over its China policy, the Congress today chose a Bollywood analogy, reimagining 'DDLJ' — which usually reminds you of the 1995 movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' — as "Deny, Distract, Lie, Justify".

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary and in-charge for communications, took the dig directly at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "PM's DDLJ policy with China".

"Deny — China occupied our land, but the PM denied it. Distract — Ministry of Defence's report on Chinese incursion removed. Lie — "No one has crossed our border...", the biggest lie. Justify — Promoted business instead of retaliation," Jairam Ramesh said in his tweet in Hindi.

चीन के साथ PM की DDLJ नीति!



Deny - चीन ने हमारी भूमि पर कब्जा किया। PM ने इंकार किया।



Distract - चीनी घुसपैठ पर रक्षा मंत्रालय की रिपोर्ट हटवाई।



Lie - "न कोई हमारी सीमा में घुसा है...", सबसे बड़ा झूठ।



Justify - प्रतिकार की जगह व्यापार को बढ़ावा दिया।#PMचीन_पर_चुप्पी_तोड़ोhttps://t.co/4NEQ3cO3cT — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 11, 2022

The accusations, however, are not new and have been denied, at least in part, by the BJP-led government.

About two weeks ago, speaking at an event organised by a media group, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India won't cede "even an inch of its land". He expressed hope that the remaining issues relating to the eastern Ladakh border standoff between the two countries will be resolved through dialogue.

"I do not want to go into what happened during the 1962 Sino-India war," he said, seeking to underline that India suffered a setback in that war when Congress was in power. He declared that the BJP-led NDA government "will never compromise on the country's pride and reputation at any cost".

Meanwhile, last week it came to light that a Chinese Air Force plane flew close to a friction point in the eastern Ladakh sector on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the last week of June. According to a report by news agency ANI, the incident took place around 4 am on one of the days in the last week of June. After the aircraft was spotted by men on ground and was also picked up by indigenous radars deployed in the border area, sources told ANI. Assets of the Indian Air Force got activated as per the standard operating procedures, the sources said.