Congress Tripura Chief Threatens To Resign Amid Differences Within Party

Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman, the president of the Congress's Tripura unit, has threatened to resign over his petition in the Supreme Court in which he has requested implementation of an Assam-like citizens' list in the state. Mr Deb Burman, 41, has alleged that senior Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro is pressuring him to withdraw the petition.

Assam's National Register of Citizens' list-- an exercise to weed out illegal immigrants-- was published last month. Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final document. The centre has said that people excluded from the list will not be considered foreigners until they have exhausted their legal options.

Congress sources have confirmed that Mr Faleiro has been "pressuring" him to withdraw the petition.

Mr Deb Burman told NDTV over the phone that he is "unhappy" over being "pressurised". He has also alleged that a BJP MLA, who was with the Congress before, is "interfering" in Mr Faleiro's decision-making.

"I have remained the same Pradyot and I have tried to stop dishonest (people) and criminals from running the party, stopped collection in the name of donations. Sadly in this fight, many times I felt that except for the women and young members, most senior leaders felt otherwise," he tweeted.

Mr Faleiro wants to appoint former state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Subal Bhaumik as the working president of the state Congress, sources say.

