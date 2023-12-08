Congress, Trinamool Ask For Time To Study Ethics Report On Mahua Moitra

Congress, Trinamool have asked for time to study the ethics report on Mahua Moitra before discussion in Lok Sabha. The report was tabled in the Lok Sabha today amid uproar from the Opposition MPs who questioned the procedure followed by the ethics panel committee and are demanding a discussion.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is accused of taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions critical to the Narendra Modi government in the Parliament.

The ethics report recommends the expulsion of Ms Moitra from the Lok Sabha over the "cash-for-query" allegation. Six members of the panel, including suspended Congress member Preneet Kaur, voted in favour of the report. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes.

Ms Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation.