Congress To Demand 'Agnipath' Withdrawal In Meet With President Today

Congress is holding a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken said that the Congress will hold Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar on Monday and demand the President withdraw the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

"We'll sit on Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar today, and in the evening at 5 pm we'll meet the President and demand that the Agnipath scheme be withdrawn," said Congress' Ajay Maken.

According to him, the scheme needs to be discussed with the youth first before implementation. "The scheme should first be discussed with youth and in Parliament, but before that, it should be withdrawn," he added.

Congress workers will hold protests across the country on Monday against the Agnipath scheme and the central government's "vendetta politics" targeting party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

"We will also inform the President how our MP was harassed and how ED is being misused," added Ajay Maken.

Congress MP S Jothimani was allegedly beaten up by Delhi Police during the protest against the ED probe on Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case.

"The police came inside AICC breaking the gate. Rahul Gandhi has been questioned for more than 30 hours and undue pressure is being put on us. Pressure is being created through ED and police. 5,422 cases are going on in ED, out of which 5310 cases are filed in the 8 years of the Modi government," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday, "Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protests against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme and against Modi government's vendetta politics targeting its MP Rahul Gandhi. A Congress delegation will also meet Rashtrapati in the evening."

A delegation of Congress leaders is also likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today and submit a memorandum on the issue of entry of Delhi Police into their party headquarters and the alleged misbehaviour with party MPs during protests against Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning.

The grand old party held a 'satyagraha' on Sunday at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the youth protesting against central government's 'Agnipath' recruitment Scheme.

Rahul Gandhi is appearing before the Enforcement Directorate for the fourth round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald case.