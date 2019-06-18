Congress Slams Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Over Children Deaths In Bihar

Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit out at Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan saying there is "no work, all talk".

All India | Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: June 18, 2019 16:28 IST
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome outbreak in Bihar has killed 126 children so far. (FILE PHOTO)


New Delhi: 

The Congress hit out at Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today over the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Bihar, which has claimed the lives of over 100 children, saying there is "no work, all talk".

The deadly disease has killed 126 children so far, with 107 deaths reported from Muzzaffarpur and its surrounding districts. 

"In 2014, 139 children were killed in Muzaffarpur. In 2019, 104 children killed in Muzaffarpur. Same minister, Shri Harsh Vardhan, same reasons, same promises, no work, all talk," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.

He also tagged a media report with his tweet, which claimed that the promises made by Mr Vardhan after a similar tragedy in 2014 were still unfulfilled. 

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) is a viral disease that causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches. The state health department has cited hypoglycemia, a condition caused by very low level of blood sugar, as one of the main reasons for the deaths.

