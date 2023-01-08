Congress Slams BJP After Karnataka Tableau Excluded From Republic Day Event

The Centre said there was no political or bureaucratic interference. (file)

Eyeing for a comeback in the 2023 state elections, the opposition party in Karnataka, Congress, has once again launched an aggressive attack against the BS Bommai-led BJP government -- this time for the rejection of the state's tableau by the centre for the Republic Day parade. After 13 consecutive years of displaying the state's culture on Kartvya Path in the national capital, Karnataka has lost its chance to be a part of the Republic Day parade.

While the Centre said there was no political or bureaucratic interference, Leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah slammed Chief Minister Bommai and the BJP government, alleging that "it is busy in the 40% corruption scandal".

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said there's a selection process, and all states can't be selected every year. He said it's "not right" to create controversy about it as the process is handled by experts, without any political interference.

"Out of all the states and union territories that want to participate, about 12 get selected. For 13 years, Karnataka has got it. If all states get it every year, we will have to have 36 tableaux. The parade will go on for 4-5 hours then. This selection process has no political or bureaucratic interference and is done by experts, therefore it's not right to create controversy over this," Mr Joshi said.

Congress MP L Hanumanthaiah said the BJP has "rejected" the Karnataka tableau because the Centre believes in 'single government and single tableau'.

"It doesn't believe in power-sharing between different governments. This is really condemnable. Every BJP and non BJP state has the right to represent their tableau in Republic Day parade," Mr Hanumanthaiah said.

Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets on the issue, said the 'rejection' of Karnataka's tableaux "reflects how serious BJP is about upholding the pride of our state".

"Incapable & weak @BSBommai and his cabinet ministers are worried about looting government resources through 40% commission.

Had they put in a little more thought in designing the theme, Karnataka could have presented its tableaux on the Republic Day," he tweeted.

It is unfortunate to know that Karnataka will not be participating in the #RepublicDay parade this year.



Rejection of Karnataka's tableaux reflects how serious @BJP4Karnataka is about upholding the pride of our state. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 7, 2023

He also questioned whether any BJP MPs raised objection to the exclusion of Karnataka's tableaux.

.@BJP4Karnataka leaders are known for only making noise in our state, but are cowards in front of their high command.

State BJP govt has pledged our pride to accommodate the interests of their high command.

Did any of the BJP MPs raise objections for rejecting our tableaux?" he said.