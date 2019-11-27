Congress Seeks Disqualification Of Rae Bareli MLA For Defying Party Whip

Aditi Singh was served a show-cause notice after she defied the party whip.

The Congress has moved a petition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, seeking disqualification of its Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh.

The petition seeking Aditi Singh's disqualification under Schedule 10 was submitted to speaker Hriday Narain Dixit on Tuesday, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Misra said.

Aditi Singh was served a show-cause notice after she defied the party whip and attended the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on October 2 but she did not give a reply, Ms Misra said.

She was sent a reminder seeking her reply but to no avail, the CLP leader added.

On Sunday, the Congress expelled 10 senior leaders for opposing the decision of the leadership at a public forum and tarnishing the party''s image.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.