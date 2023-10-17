Congress Releases 1,290-Point Manifesto For Madhya Pradesh

The Congress released its Vachan Patra – the 106-page manifesto for Madhya Pradesh. The 1,290 promises of the party include filling up 2 lakh vacant posts, creating 1 lakh new posts in villages and turning the state into an industrial hub.

The promises include bringing the procurement price for paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal and wheat at Rs 2,600 per quintal with a mission to ensure Rs 3,000 per quintal to farmers.

Under the Nandini Gau Dhan Yojana, cowdung will be procured for Rs 2 per kg.

Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 will be given monthly to young unemployed people under Yuva Swabhiman Yojana.

The party has also earmarked Rs 1.01 lakh for daughters under the Beti Vivah Yojana and benefits to the tune of Rs 2.51 lakh will be provided to the girl child under Meri Beti Ladli Yojana.

Social security pension will be raised to Rs 1,200 a month.

Promotion and a big pay hike has been promised to government employees.

Efforts will be made for Madhya Pradesh to have its own IPL team. To promote sports, the Padak Lao schemes will be launched.

The Congress has promised nine rights to the people of Madhya Pradesh. including "Right to Water, Health, Electricity, Education, Housing, Minimum Income, Employment Guarantee and Social Justice".

Rs 25 lakh health insurance and Rs 10 lakh accident insurance cover for each family have also been promised.