Congress ‘Rebels’ (G-23) To Meet This Evening, Second Time In 24 Hours

The core group of Congress's G-23 dissidents will meet again at the home of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad this evening -- their second gathering in 24 hours. The meeting will begin at 7 pm, sources said.

Yesterday 18 leaders -- a mix of dissidents and 'newcomers' from six states -- met to discuss the way forward after the party's latest drubbing in five states.

After the meeting, they spoke of a "collective, inclusive leadership" and demanded that the Congress be proactive to create a platform with other like-minded parties to take on the BJP in 2024.

Sources said the leaders had decided against splitting from the party at present. The reasoning was that given its weak state, it might altogether crumble.

Mr Azad -- one of the 23 leaders who wrote the explosive letter to Sonia Gandhi two years ago, demanding organisational elections and a complete overhaul of its leadership -- was expected to meet her today and deliver their message.