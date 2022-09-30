Live Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge Latest Contender For Congress Chief Post

"When Ashok Gehlot...": Digvijaya Singh On Why He Decided To Contest





Digvijaya Singh, senior Congressman who is entering the party's presidential race, today indicated that his move was a spur-of-the-moment decision, made after it became clear that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's candidature got scuttled by the rebellion of his loyalist MLAs.





If elected, he would carry out the party's decisions, as happens in a democratic system, Mr Singh said. A good leader is "not a dictator" but the "first among equals", he pointed out.





"When the field is clear, I thought why not?" he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.





Asked what he meant by a "clear field" he said, "Initially, there were talks about the party deciding on a name. So it was different. Now it is another scenario".





Mr Gehlot, a loyalist of the Gandhi family, was seen as the "official" candidate.