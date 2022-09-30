Live Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge Latest Contender For Congress Chief Post

New Delhi:
Mallikarjun Kharge is the latest to join the contest for Congress president as the likely "official" candidate backed by the party's high command, said sources.
The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha will file his nomination for the October 17 election today as the third candidate alongside Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor, they said.
Here are the LIVE updates on Congress Presidential Polls:
#CongressPresidentPolls | "It is going to be a friendly contest. We just want the party to be strong": Congress MP @ShashiTharoorpic.twitter.com/wEPxEuQmzz- NDTV (@ndtv) September 30, 2022
Digvijaya Singh At Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence
Digvijaya Singh, Congress president contender, visits Mallikarjun Kharge who has joined contest as party's "official" choice
"When Ashok Gehlot...": Digvijaya Singh On Why He Decided To Contest
Digvijaya Singh, senior Congressman who is entering the party's presidential race, today indicated that his move was a spur-of-the-moment decision, made after it became clear that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's candidature got scuttled by the rebellion of his loyalist MLAs.
If elected, he would carry out the party's decisions, as happens in a democratic system, Mr Singh said. A good leader is "not a dictator" but the "first among equals", he pointed out.
"When the field is clear, I thought why not?" he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.
Asked what he meant by a "clear field" he said, "Initially, there were talks about the party deciding on a name. So it was different. Now it is another scenario".
Mr Gehlot, a loyalist of the Gandhi family, was seen as the "official" candidate.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Has Active Role In Congress Internal Polls: Sources
The Congress election to choose a new president is the first in more than 20 years where no one from the Gandhi family is in the running. But apparently, they have not been entirely hands-off.
Sources say Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, contrary to public perception, is taking an active interest in the election.
Rahul Gandhi, who stepped down from the top post after the party's crushing defeat in two consecutive general elections, has refused to contest, making the election necessary. Sources said he was also insistent that his mother and sister stay away from the party polls.
Congress President Polls : Mallikarjun Kharge joins Congress contest, to file nomination papers today: sources
