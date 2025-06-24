Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Global Peace Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

Amid the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday stressed the need for global peace and called on all nations to refrain from interfering in the affairs of "sovereign and democratic" countries.

Emphasising India's longstanding ties with Iran, Mr Kharge noted that the country has consistently supported India in difficult times, including at international forums such as the United Nations on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Mr Kharge said, "We want peace in the world. Iran is our neighbour and always stands with us in tough times. We have trade relations with Iran, and we import crude oil from them. When the question of J-K was raised in the UNO, Iran took our side. We want Iran not to suffer. Any country that wants to be at peace shouldn't be interfered with... We don't want any country to attack any sovereign, democratic country... Be it Israel, Iran, or the US, they shouldn't attack any sovereign, independent country. It's happening there today; it will happen somewhere else tomorrow. India has always been with those who want to be at peace."

Earlier today, Congress MP Imran Masood emphasised that India must support Iran amidst its conflict with Israel, as it is one of India's old friends.

He mentioned that India has "cultural" and "trade" relations with Iran, and the country should stand with them as it has stood with India in every possible manner.

"We should stand with Iran. Iran is an old friend of ours. We have trade relations and cultural ties with them...So, we should stand with Iran firmly. Iran has always supported us in every way. So, we should be seen standing with Iran in these difficult times", Imran Masood said.

Tensions between Israel and Iran escalated on June 13 when Israel launched Operation "Rising Lion," targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes.

Earlier in the day, Reza Pahlavi, former Crown Prince of Iran, sought a "regime change" in Tehran, saying the current "regime is defeated, teetering on the edge of collapse, and must not be allowed to continue" and that "time has come to end this ruin and begin a new era for Iran."

Reza Pahlavi's latest remarks came after the US joined the conflict between Israel and Iran and bombed Iran's three underground nuclear facilities.

The situation escalated further after the United States joined the conflict and launched Operation Midnight Hammer, targeting three key Iranian nuclear facilities -- Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan -- in the early hours of Sunday.

Later on Monday, Iran launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military installation in the region, CNN reported.

The move is expected to be a retaliatory move by Iran after the US's airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in the early hours of Sunday.

