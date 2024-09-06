'Congress' Politics Of Polarisation': Union Minister To NDTV On Caste Push

Mr Yadav was speaking at the NDTV 'Sustainability Mission' conclave.

Negating talk of caste playing a role in the BJP not going beyond 240 in the Lok Sabha elections, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has said the Congress is indulging in politics of polarisation while ignoring affirmative action.

Mr Yadav was speaking exclusively to NDTV at the 'Sustainability Mission' conclave on Friday.

On the Congress and the opposition's demand for a caste census and how it could affect the upcoming Assembly elections, including Maharashtra, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Yadav said all societies have some form of division and if it is not caste, it could be class, religion or race; and the thing that matters is what is done about that.

"Congress leaders are saying many different things about caste now. My question to them is that the Constitution talks about setting up a committee to study backward classes and then take decisions. This was also a sort of caste census... They were in power and dominated between 1950 and 1975, why didn't they do it then? During that time, they were busy mobilising minorities and when they felt that isn't working, they are looking to mobilise a new group," the minister said in Hindi.

"The question I want to ask them is whether they want to indulge in politics of polarisation or give equal status through affirmative action. In all of Congress' speeches, I only see politics of polarisation... which is harmful for the country," he added.

Mr Yadav said the country's population is smart and knowledgeable and this is why tribal-dominated states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha saw a "near 100%" success rate for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

He asserted that the "fake narrative" built by the Congress, which had gained some traction in the Lok Sabha polls, is now fizzling out and he has been witnessing this in Maharashtra - a state he is the party in-charge for.

"The coalition government in Maharashtra will form a government with a full majority. The party has done good work in Haryana, and it will certainly get support there as well," he claimed.

Caste Census?

To a pointed question on the caste census, Mr Yadav said the government thinks deeply about every issue and tries to build a consensus on them.

"The BJP is playing an affirmative role on caste... We used to keep saying Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas did not see admissions of other backward caste (OBC) students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made that happen... We used to talk about reservation for the economically backward among general categories, PM Modi made that happen," the minister said.

"So issues relating to affirmative action have been given priority. We also asked for 33% reservation for women and even that was done by PM Modi. We have worked with a positive spirit. It is not about politics of polarisation but about making an equal society," he emphasised.

Abhimanyu Analogy

To a question on Rahul Gandhi's use of the Abhimanyu analogy from Mahabharat to say that the people of India have been trapped in a 'chakravyuh' (circular formation), the minister scoffed and asked whether the Congress leader even understands mythology.

"People who have not read (about mythology)... People who can't see positive things and say what they like... things have to be seen in a comprehensive manner... Saying just anything can be a catchline, but it cannot capture the essence. So, people whose understanding is incomplete, for whom caste is not about affirmative actions but politics of polarisation... He isn't saying what he wants to do," Mr Yadav said.

"On the other hand, we are talking about taking issues forward after understanding them thoroughly. So, Congress' politics is the same as the politics of minority polarisation. People are not going to fall for it," he added.