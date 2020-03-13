No 'Brain Drain', Young Leaders Will Be Attended To, Says Congress

Days after senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, his former party on Friday insisted that there no "brain drain" in the party and young leaders will be "attended to" and given responsible positions going forward.

Dismissing suggestions that there could be more leaders who may quit the party after Mr Scindia, the Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said people sometimes have to choose ideology over the allure of a post.

"I do not think that there is any brain drain happening in the Congress party as Rahul Gandhi himself answered vis-a- vis Jyotiraditya Scindia yesterday," Mr Surjewala said at a party press conference.

"Even if a person leaves the Congress party, we are all deeply hurt. However, Jyotiraditya ji or any other person needs to think whether their core ideology is far more important than the temporary allure of a post and a position in power," he said.

Asked about a possible "brain drain" in the party Mr Surjewala said, "The younger lot or the younger leaders whom you are referring to have more than adequate place in the party. They will be attended to and given responsible positions. Some of them have already been given so during Rajya Sabha elections."

"So, I do not agree with the perception or the question that there is going to be any brain drain," Mr Surjewala said.

The Congress has opted for young faces as candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls with Deepender Hooda, the son of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajeev Satav, Shahzada Anwar, Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem and Phulo Devi Netam among the 13 names announced by the party.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Mr Scindia ignored his ideology and decided to go with the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as he feared for his political future. Mr Gandhi had asserted that "his old friend" will neither get respect in the BJP, nor will he be satisfied.