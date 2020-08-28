Congress MP H Vasanthakumar Dies Of COVID-19 In Chennai

H Vasanthakumar was in critical condition after contracting severe pneumonia, doctors said.

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, H Vasanthakumar, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, has died, authorities said on Friday.

The 70-year old leader was admitted to an Apollo Hospital in Chennai on August 10 with a coronavirus infection, the hospital had said.

He was in critical condition after contracting severe pneumonia and had been placed on ventilator support, doctors said.

A first-time MP from Tamil Nadu, H Vasanthakumar had also been elected MLA twice in the past and was the working president of the state Congress committee.

He also established Vasanth & Co, a chain of consumer electronics and home appliances stores and Vasanth TV, an entertainment satellite channel.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala condoled his death on Twitter, saying, "Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of a born fighter, resolute Congressman, M.P & Working President of TNCC - Sh. H. Vasanthakumar."

"All of us, along with lakhs of his supporters, will always miss him deeply. Heartfelt condolences to family & well wishers. RIP," he added.