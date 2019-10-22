Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Post On P Chidambaram Stumps Twitter

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the Congress parliamentarian from West Bengal's Berhampore.

Hours after former Union Minister P Chidambaram received bail from the Supreme Court in the INX Media case, party colleague Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today reacted with a tweet that left many on social media stumped.

"Enlargement of @PChidambaram_INji has eloquently proved that at the end of the day truth prevails upon, he is irresistible," Mr Chowdhury tweeted on Tuesday, much to the amusement of other users. His post received numerous responses.

While some simply wondered what the Bengal leader meant to say, others claimed that he was trying to compete with Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor -- another politician who often resorts to wordplay on Twitter.

Itni English to Shashi ji ko bhi nahi aati — Sunderdeep Singh (@SSunderdeep) October 22, 2019

Shashi Tharoor, however, tends to get his phrases right.

This is not the first time Mr Chowdhury has left the Congress squirming with his remarks. A couple of months ago, after the centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status, he sent his party into damage control mode by claiming that Article 370 was not an internal issue.

"You say it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed the Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration, was that an internal matter or bilateral?" he asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, drawing protests from the benches.

Earlier in August, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had mocked him for taking off his shirt and daring the police to fire at him during a protest at a government office.

Mr Chidambaram, arrested on August 21, was granted bail by the top court on the grounds that the CBI had failed to provide even a "whisper" of evidence that he had tried to influence witnesses in the INX Media case. However, the veteran politician will continue to remain in the Enforcement Directorate's custody until October 24.

"The appellant Chidambaram is said to be aged 74 years and is also said to be suffering from age-related health problems. Considering the above factors and the facts and circumstances of the case, we are of the view that the appellant is entitled to be granted bail," the judges said, rejecting the CBI's claim that he was a "flight risk".

Mr Chidambaram is accused of facilitating foreign funding for INX Media -- co-founded by jailed businessmen Peter and Indrani Mukerjea -- during his stint as Finance Minister 12 years ago in return for kickbacks to his son, Karti.

