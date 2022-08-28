Congress MLA's Advice To 'Salvage Declining Image' Of Party In Punjab

He said that his tweet should not be construed as any kind of infighting. (File)

Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Saturday asked state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring "not to waste energy on defending individuals", saying the state is currently facing burning issues like farmers' suicides and lumpy skin disease.

The All-India Kissan Congress chairman, however, did not specify about which individuals he was referring to.

After the arrest of former minister and party leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in an alleged food grain transportation scam on August 22, several party leaders, including Mr Warring, had protested and even accused the AAP government of indulging in vendetta politics.

In a tweet on Saturday, Mr Khaira said, "I request Raja Bra not to waste party cadres energy over defending individuals as there're tons of burning issues facing Punjab like Beadbi, farmer suicides, waterlogging, Lsd. I faced the ED and because I was truthful, Bholath voted me to Vidhan Sabha. If our leaders are honest, why worry?"

In another tweet, Mr Khaira said his earlier tweet should not be construed as any kind of infighting, saying he made the suggestion "to salvage the declining image of the party in Punjab".

Earlier, former minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested in a corruption case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)