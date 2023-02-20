Congress MLAs Demand Resignation Of Haryana Minister In Assembly

Sandeep Singh's sports portfolio was taken away after an alleged case of sexual harassment.

The Haryana Assembly witnessed an uproar on Monday as slogan-shouting Congress members demanded resignation of minister Sandeep Singh over a sexual harassment case, but Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserted that his minister won't be asked to resign.

The CM got up and thumping the desk said "Istafa Nahi Lenge, Nahi Lenge, Nahi Lenge" (won't seek his resignation), prompting the opposition party benches to raise "shame shame" slogans.

Mr Singh, who currently holds charge of the Printing and Stationery Department, was not present in the House. His sports portfolio was taken away after an alleged case of sexual harassment against him was filed by a junior athletics coach.

The matter in the assembly was first raised by senior Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal, who was joined in by other party members including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Mr Hooda said either Mr Singh should resign or sacked by the chief minister, which was opposed by Mr Khattar, leading to an uproar in the House.

Congress members carried posters and raised slogans of "Haryana sarkar murdabaad".

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said levelling allegations is one thing, but the minister has not been held guilty yet.

"SIT is conducting investigations... Many FIRs are lodged, but inquiry is conducted first. You (pointing to Congress members) are declaring him guilty without the investigation being completed. Don't you have trust on law of the land," asked Speaker.

"Haryana CM showing large heart already took back the minister's department (Sports portfolio). An inquiry is going on, let inquiry be completed, future action will depend on outcome of inquiry," he said.

However, Congress continued its demonstration against the BJP-JJP government.

Geeta Bhukkal said on the one hand Haryana government is saying Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, but on the other hand, its minister was found to be involved in a sexual harassment case.

Mr Hooda has demanded a CBI probe "to find out truth".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)