Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang, Among 4 Missing Madhya Pradesh Legislators, Resigns From Assembly

One of the four missing Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh has sent his resignation letter to the assembly Speaker NP Prajapati. In the letter, Hardeep Dang said despite getting the people's mandate for a second time, he is constantly being ignored by the party.

"None of the ministers are ready to work as they are part of a corrupt government," his letter read.

Hardeep Dang was one of the 10 MLAs who were allegedly spirited away by the BJP in an effort to bring down the government.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh -- who hinted at such a possibility earlier this week -- said the BJP was "offering Rs 25-35 crore" to the MLAs.

The Congress said it conducted a late-night rescue operation on Tuesday and managed to recover six of the MLAs from a hotel in Gurgaon, near Delhi.

Hardeep Dang, Raghuraj Kansana, Bisahulal Singh and Independent member Shera Bhaiya remained missing. There were rumours that they were ensconced at a five-star hotel in BJP-ruled Karnataka, which, last year, saw the Janata Dal Secular-Congress government crashing after 15 rebels crossed over to the BJP.

The Kamal Nath government has 120 MLAs -- four over the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly. Of them, 114 are from the Congress, two from the BSP, one from the Samajwadi Party and four independents. The BJP has 107 MLAs and two seats are currently vacant.

Claiming later that the BJP was trying to bring 14 MLAs on its side, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "The Congress government stopped mafias - land mafia, chit fund mafia, extortion mafia... This had been going on for 15 years".

The BJP "conspiracy" to destabilise the government was because "they thought they will be behind bars", he said.